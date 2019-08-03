Latest TRP Ratings: Nach Baliye 9 At Fifth Spot; Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Witnesses A Major Drop

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot. Both the shows have managed to get 3.2 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped up to the second spot with 3.1 ratings, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has retained its eighth spot with 2.2 TRP ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its fourth place, Tujhse Hai Raabta has dropped down to the seventh spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.5 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Nach Baliye 9 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

While the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has occupied fifth spot with 2.4 TRP ratings, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the 10th spot with 2.1 ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer

While The Kapil Sharma Show has retained its sixth spot, Superstar Singer has jumped to the ninth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 1.5, 1.6, 0.8, 1.7 and 1.8 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.0, 1.2 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.