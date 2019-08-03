Latest TRP Ratings: Nach Baliye 9 At Fifth Spot; Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Witnesses A Major Drop
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 30 (July 20-July 26, 2019) is here. While Kundali Bhagya continues to rule the TRP chart, Kumkum Bhayga has dropped down. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Superstar Singer have witnessed jump. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a major drop, Dance Deewane 2 is out of the TRP chart.
Among channels, there are no changes. Star Plus, SAB TV and Zee TV have retained their top three slots.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the third spot. Both the shows have managed to get 3.2 ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped up to the second spot with 3.1 ratings, while its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has retained its eighth spot with 2.2 TRP ratings.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its fourth place, Tujhse Hai Raabta has dropped down to the seventh spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.5 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Nach Baliye 9 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
While the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has occupied fifth spot with 2.4 TRP ratings, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the 10th spot with 2.1 ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer
While The Kapil Sharma Show has retained its sixth spot, Superstar Singer has jumped to the ninth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 1.5, 1.6, 0.8, 1.7 and 1.8 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.0, 1.2 and 1.6 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-185
2. SAB TV-156
3. Zee TV-148
4. Sony TV-142
5. Colors TV-136
6. Star Bharat-84
7. &TV-41
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
5. Nach Baliye 9 (Star Plus)
6. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
7. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
8. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
9. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)
10. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The List; Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai At 2nd Spot