Latest TRP Ratings: Nach Baliye 9 & Yeh Rishta Are At 3th Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Out Of TRP Race
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 29 (July 13-July 19, 2019) are here. While Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya retained its first spot, Kumkum Bhagya has seen a jump in its ratings. Although Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been ruling the online TRP chart, it has not seen much improvement in its ratings in BARC/TRP chart. Nach Baliye 9 got bumper opening. The dance reality show and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are at the third spot. Among channels, Star Plus remained strong at the first spot, while SAB TV is at the second place.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot with 3.2 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the second place with 3.0 ratings.
Nach Baliye 9 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 had a great start. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too has seen improvement in its ratings. Both the shows have managed to occupy the third spot with 2.7 ratings.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the fourth place with 2.5 TRP ratings, Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a jump (at the fifth spot) with 2.2 TRP ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer
While The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to the TRP chart (at sixth place) with 2.1 TRP ratings, Superstar Singer has retained its 10th spot with 1.8 ratings.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Dance Deewane
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has retained its seventh spot. While Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the eighth spot, Dance Deewane 2 has re-entered the chart (at ninth place). All the three shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 1.4, 1.5, 0.8, 1.6 and 1.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.2, 1.1 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-168
2. SAB TV-146
3. Zee TV-140
4. Sony TV-138
5. Colors TV-136
6. Star Bharat-87
7. &TV-37
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Nach Baliye 9/Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
5. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
6. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
8. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
9. Dance Deewane 2 (Colors TV)
10. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)
Most Read: Vivek Dahiya Was Gambling Addict; Actor Reveals How A Conversation With A Cabbie Changed His Life!