Latest TRP Ratings: Nach Baliye 9 & Yeh Rishta Are At 3th Spot; Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Out Of TRP Race

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot with 3.2 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the second place with 3.0 ratings.

Nach Baliye 9 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 had a great start. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too has seen improvement in its ratings. Both the shows have managed to occupy the third spot with 2.7 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the fourth place with 2.5 TRP ratings, Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a jump (at the fifth spot) with 2.2 TRP ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer

While The Kapil Sharma Show has returned to the TRP chart (at sixth place) with 2.1 TRP ratings, Superstar Singer has retained its 10th spot with 1.8 ratings.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Dance Deewane

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has retained its seventh spot. While Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has dropped down to the eighth spot, Dance Deewane 2 has re-entered the chart (at ninth place). All the three shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 1.4, 1.5, 0.8, 1.6 and 1.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.2, 1.1 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.