Latest TRP Ratings: SAB TV And Choti Sardarni Top The Chart; Indian Idol 11 Witnesses A Drop
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 43 (October 19-October 25, 2019) are out! Like previous week, this week too there are many major changes in ratings and positions of channels and shows. Choti Sardarni has topped the TRP chart while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kaun Banega Crorepati and Indian Idol 11 have witnessed drops. Tujhse Hai Raabta has replaced Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on the TRP chart.
Among channels, SAB TV has topped the TRP chart. Sony TV has dropped to the second place, while Star Plus, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained their third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Choti Sardarni & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Choti Sardarni has occupied the first spot while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the third spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.7 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya has retained its seventh spot while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the second spot. The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka & Tujhse Hai Raabta
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the fourth spot with 2.5 TRP ratings; Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has managed to retain its ninth spot with 1.9 ratings, followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta at the 10th spot with 1.8 TRP ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Indian Idol 11
The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the fifth spot, followed by Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 at the sixth spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.5 ratings. Indian Idol 11 has dropped to the eighth spot with 2.3 TRP ratings.
Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.8, 1.1, 1.4, 0.9, 1.6, 1.2, 1.7 and 0.6 ratings, respectively.
Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors
Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.8, 2.0, 0.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have got 1.6 ratings while weekend episodes have grabbed 1.9 ratings.
Top 7 Channels
1. SAB TV-177
2. Sony TV-173
3. Star Plus-160
4. Colors TV-146
5. Zee TV-140
6. Star Bharat-74
7. &TV-39
Top 10 Shows
1. Choti Sardarni
2. Kundali Bhagya
3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
5. The Kapil Sharma Show
6. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
7. Kumkum Bhagya
8. Indian Idol 11
9. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka
10. Tujhse Hai Raabta
