Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Back On Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya Witnesses Major Drop!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 7 (February 9 - February 15, 2019), are out. Colors' show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 rules the TRP chart. Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has pushed Naagin 3 to the third spot. Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn is back on top 10 slot. Among channels, Sony TV is back on the top spot. Star Plus and Colors TV have occupied the second and third spots, respectively. Zee TV has dropped to the fourth place.
Top Three Shows
Colors' shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has retained its first place with 3.4 TRP ratings. While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has occupied the second place with 2.9 ratings, Naagin 3 has dropped down to the third place with 2.8 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has occupied the sixth place, Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a major drop. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a major drop. The shows have managed to occupied fifth and eight places with 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.
Super Dance 3 & RadhaKrishn
Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has retained its fourth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings. Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn has entered top 10 slot. The show has occupied 9th place with 2.0 TRP ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and The Voice have managed to get 1.3, 1.4, 1.8, 0.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.2, 1.7 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.
Top 5 Channels
1. Sony TV-161
2. Star Plus-154
3. Colors TV-147
4. Zee TV-145
5. Star Bharat-115
Top 10 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors TV)
2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
3. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
4. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
8. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
9. RadhaKrishn (Star Bharat)
10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
