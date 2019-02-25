Latest TRP Ratings: Sony TV Back On Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya Witnesses Major Drop!

Top Three Shows

Colors' shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has retained its first place with 3.4 TRP ratings. While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has occupied the second place with 2.9 ratings, Naagin 3 has dropped down to the third place with 2.8 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has occupied the sixth place, Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a major drop. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has witnessed a major drop. The shows have managed to occupied fifth and eight places with 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Super Dance 3 & RadhaKrishn

Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has retained its fourth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings. Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn has entered top 10 slot. The show has occupied 9th place with 2.0 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishqbaaz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kanpur Wale Khuranas and The Voice have managed to get 1.3, 1.4, 1.8, 0.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.2, 1.7 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.