Latest TRP Ratings: Sony Tops The TRP Chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi, TKSS, Naagin 3 Are Top Three Shows!

Top 4 Shows

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has got bumper opening. The show has grabbed the first spot with 4.4 TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin 3 have occupied the second and third places. Both the shows have managed to get 4.1 ratings, respectively. Super Dancer 3 (auditions) has dropped down to the fourth place with 3.4 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Both Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down to 5th and 10th places. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy seventh spot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied 15th place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

New Entries & Exit

Apart from Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Kesari Nandan, Star Bharat's Muskaan and Star Plus' Nazar have entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied 19th, 20th and 17th places with 1.9, 1.8 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively. Dance Plus 4 is out of TRP race. The show has managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.4, 0.7 & 1.4 and 1.2 TRP ratings, respectively.