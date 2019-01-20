Latest TRP Ratings: Sony Tops The TRP Chart; Khatron Ke Khiladi, TKSS, Naagin 3 Are Top Three Shows!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 2 (January 5 - January 11, 2019), are out. Surprisingly, the weekend shows are ruling the TRP chart. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has got massive opening and has occupied the top slot. The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 3 and Super Dancer 3 are at second, third and fourth places, respectively. Sony TV tops the TRP chart, thanks to The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Ishqbaaz are still struggling to return to the TRP chart.
Among channels Sony TV has occupied the first place. While Star Plus has managed to occupy the second spot, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained their third and fourth places, respectively.
Top 4 Shows
Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has got bumper opening. The show has grabbed the first spot with 4.4 TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show and Naagin 3 have occupied the second and third places. Both the shows have managed to get 4.1 ratings, respectively. Super Dancer 3 (auditions) has dropped down to the fourth place with 3.4 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Both Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down to 5th and 10th places. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy seventh spot, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied 15th place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.
New Entries & Exit
Apart from Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Kesari Nandan, Star Bharat's Muskaan and Star Plus' Nazar have entered the TRP chart. The show has occupied 19th, 20th and 17th places with 1.9, 1.8 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively. Dance Plus 4 is out of TRP race. The show has managed to get 1.4 TRP ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.4, 0.7 & 1.4 and 1.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Sony TV - 466851
2. Star Plus - 418398
3. Colors - 397884
4. Zee TV - 380869
5. Star Bharat - 322522
6. SAB TV - 289209
7. Star Utsav - 193339
8. Sony Pal - 166578
9. Zee Anmol - 156755
10. &TV - 134305
Top 20 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors) - 9761
2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 9119
3. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 8998
4. Super Dancer Chapter 3 Auditions (Sony TV) - 7407
5. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6512
6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6151
7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 6116
8. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5889
9. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 5791
10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5780
11. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 5744
12. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5020
13. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 4840
14. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4761
15. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 4526
16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4416
17. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4344
18. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4276
19. Kesari Nandan (Colors) - 4133
20. Muskaan (Star Bharat) - 4020
Most Read: Lions Gold Awards Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Surbhi Chandna & Others Bag Awards