Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Back On Top Spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Jump!

Top Three Shows

Colors' shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Naagin 3 and Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show have retained the first three spots. The shows have managed to get 3.5, 3.2 and 2.8 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Both Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhayga and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP Chart. The shows have managed to occupy 10th and 7th places, with 2.1 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump in its ratings, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has seen a slight drop in its ratings. The shows have managed to occupy sixth and fifth places with 2.3 and 2.4 ratings, respectively.

Super Dance 3 & Dance Plus 4

Both dance reality shows, Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 and Star Plus' Dance Plus 4 (Finale) have witnessed a jump in its ratings. The shows have managed to occupy fourth and ninth places with with 2.5 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.3, 0.5 & 1.2, and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.