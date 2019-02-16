Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Back On Top Spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses A Jump!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 6 (February 2 - February 8, 2019), are out. Colors' shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Naagin 3 and Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show have retained the first three spots. While Tujhse Hai Raabta has dropped down to the fifth place, Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has witnessed a jump. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has also witnessed jump in its ratings.
Among shows, Star Plus is back on the top spot. While Sony TV and Colors TV have retained their second and fourth spots respectively, Zee TV has occupied the third place.
Top Three Shows
Colors' shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Naagin 3 and Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show have retained the first three spots. The shows have managed to get 3.5, 3.2 and 2.8 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Both Zee TV's shows Kumkum Bhayga and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP Chart. The shows have managed to occupy 10th and 7th places, with 2.1 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a jump in its ratings, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has seen a slight drop in its ratings. The shows have managed to occupy sixth and fifth places with 2.3 and 2.4 ratings, respectively.
Super Dance 3 & Dance Plus 4
Both dance reality shows, Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 and Star Plus' Dance Plus 4 (Finale) have witnessed a jump in its ratings. The shows have managed to occupy fourth and ninth places with with 2.5 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.3, 0.5 & 1.2, and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Top 5 Channels
1. Star Plus - 161
2. Sony TV - 159
3. Zee TV - 150
4. Colors TV - 153
5. Star Bharat - 122
Top 10 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors TV)
2. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
3. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
4. Super Dance 3 Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
5. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
7. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
9. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus)
10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
