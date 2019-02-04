Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Tops TRP Chart; Naagin & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Back On Top Slot!

Top 3 Shows

Colors shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 3 have retained the first two spots. The shows have managed to get 4.3 and 3.8 TRP ratings. The third place is occupied by Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has got 3.2 ratings.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has slipped down to the fifth place, while Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy 14th place. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

Super Dancer & Dance Plus 4

Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 - Grand Premiere has retained its fourth spot, Star Plus' Dance Plus 4 has dropped down to the 20th place. The shows have managed to get 3.1 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have retained their sixth and 10th places respectively. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

New Entry & Exit

Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya is back on TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 16th place. Colors' Kesari Nandan is out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 1.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.5,0.6 & 1.4 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.