    Latest TRP Ratings: Star Plus Tops TRP Chart; Naagin & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Back On Top Slot!

    By
    |

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 4 (January 19 - January 25, 2019), are out. Colors' shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Naagin 3 retain the first two spots on the TRP Chart. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back at the third place, while The Kapil Sharma Show has slipped down to the fifth place. Super Dancer 3 has retained the fourth place. Despite Niti Taylor's entry and interesting track, Ishqbaaz has failed to re-enter the TRP chart.

    Among channels, Star Plus is back on top slot, while Sony TV has dropped down to the second spot. Zee TV and Colors TV have retained their third and fourth places, respectively.

    Top 3 Shows

    Colors shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 3 have retained the first two spots. The shows have managed to get 4.3 and 3.8 TRP ratings. The third place is occupied by Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has got 3.2 ratings.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

    Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has slipped down to the fifth place, while Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy 14th place. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

    Super Dancer & Dance Plus 4

    Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 - Grand Premiere has retained its fourth spot, Star Plus' Dance Plus 4 has dropped down to the 20th place. The shows have managed to get 3.1 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Zee TV's shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have retained their sixth and 10th places respectively. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

    New Entry & Exit

    Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya is back on TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy 16th place. Colors' Kesari Nandan is out of TRP race. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 1.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

    Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.5,0.6 & 1.4 and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 457095
    2. Sony Entertainment Television - 430465
    3. Zee TV - 414301
    4. Colors - 399460
    5. Star Bharat - 335940
    6. Sony SAB - 299530
    7. Star Utsav - 210716
    8. Sony Pal - 149895
    9. Zee Anmol - 139063
    10. &TV - 124425

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors) - 9463
    2. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 8312
    3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 7068
    4. Super Dancer Chapter 3 - Grand Premiere (Sony TV) - 6941
    5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 6531
    6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6220
    7. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 6195
    8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SONY SAB) - 6039
    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 6029
    10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5665
    11. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5511
    12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5259
    13. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5131
    14. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 5122
    15. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 4952
    16. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 4596
    17. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4391
    18. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4361
    19. Ye Teri Galiyan (Zee TV) - 4176
    20. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) - 4108

