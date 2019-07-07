Latest TRP Ratings: Super Dancer 3 Finale Tops The TRP Chart; Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Witnesses Drop
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 26 (June 22-June 28, 2019) are out. Sony TV's Super Dance Chapter 3 finale episode has topped the TRP chart. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed drop. Colors' Dance Deewane has been replaced by Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is still struggling to return to TRP chart. Among channels, Star Plus and Zee TV have retained first two spots, while Sony TV, SAB TV and Colors TV have occupied the third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Super Dancer Chapter 3
Super Dance Chapter 3 that aired the finale episode has topped the TRP chart. The dance reality show has managed to grab 2.7 TRP ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a jump (second place), its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the fourth place. Both the shows have managed to get 2.9 TRP ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot with 2.8 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has retained its ninth place with 1.8 ratings.
TMKOC & Tujhse Hai Raabta
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fifth spot with 2.1 ratings, Tujhse Hai Raabta has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 TRP ratings.
KZK, KKB & GTNHP
While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy the seventh place, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega have grabbed eighth and tenth places. All the three shows have managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to get 1.4, 1.5, 0.7 and 1.4 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.1, 0.6, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-168
2. Zee TV-147
3. Sony TV-144
4. SAB TV-143
5. Colors TV-129
6. Star Bharat-82
7. &TV-38
Top 10 Shows
1. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
6. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
9. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
10. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Zee TV)
