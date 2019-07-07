Latest TRP Ratings: Super Dancer 3 Finale Tops The TRP Chart; Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Witnesses Drop

Super Dancer Chapter 3

Super Dance Chapter 3 that aired the finale episode has topped the TRP chart. The dance reality show has managed to grab 2.7 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a jump (second place), its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the fourth place. Both the shows have managed to get 2.9 TRP ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped to the third spot with 2.8 TRP ratings, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has retained its ninth place with 1.8 ratings.

TMKOC & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fifth spot with 2.1 ratings, Tujhse Hai Raabta has managed to occupy the sixth place with 2.0 TRP ratings.

KZK, KKB & GTNHP

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy the seventh place, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega have grabbed eighth and tenth places. All the three shows have managed to get 1.8 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to get 1.4, 1.5, 0.7 and 1.4 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.1, 0.6, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.