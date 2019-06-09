Latest TRP Ratings: BIG Surprises! Naagin 3 Finale Witnesses Major Drop; YRKKH Out, Kavach 2 In!

Naagin 3 Finale & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Naagin 3 Finale which was expected to top the TRP chart, has witnessed a major drop. The show has occupied sixth place with 2.2 TRP ratings. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied the fourth place with 2.3 TRP ratings.

Super Dancer Chapter 3 & The Kapil Sharma Show

While Super Dancer Chapter 3 has witnessed a major jump (second place), The Kapil Sharma Show is constant at its fifth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya has topped the TRP chart, while Kumkum Bhagya is constant at its third place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.

Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have witnessed drop. The shows have occupied the eighth, ninth and 10th places with 1.8 ratings each.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out, Kavach 2 In!

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out of TRP chart, Namik Paul and Deepika Singh's new show Kavach 2 has managed to occupy the seventh place. The shows have got 1.7 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.6, 1.3, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan and Shakti have managed to get 0.7 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.