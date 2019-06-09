Latest TRP Ratings: BIG Surprises! Naagin 3 Finale Witnesses Major Drop; YRKKH Out, Kavach 2 In!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 22 (May 25-May 31, 2019) are out. Well, we must say there are too many surprises this week! Naagin 3 finale which was expected to top the TRP chart, witnessed a major drop! While, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have witnessed drop; Kundali Bhagya and Super Dancer have soared high on the TRP chart. Another shocking thing is, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is out of top 10 list!
Among channels, Star Plus, SAB TV and Zee TV have managed to stay constant at first, fourth and fifth places, while Colors TV and Sony TV have occupied second and third places, respectively.
Naagin 3 Finale & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Naagin 3 Finale which was expected to top the TRP chart, has witnessed a major drop. The show has occupied sixth place with 2.2 TRP ratings. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has occupied the fourth place with 2.3 TRP ratings.
Super Dancer Chapter 3 & The Kapil Sharma Show
While Super Dancer Chapter 3 has witnessed a major jump (second place), The Kapil Sharma Show is constant at its fifth spot. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya has topped the TRP chart, while Kumkum Bhagya is constant at its third place. The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.
Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have witnessed drop. The shows have occupied the eighth, ninth and 10th places with 1.8 ratings each.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Out, Kavach 2 In!
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out of TRP chart, Namik Paul and Deepika Singh's new show Kavach 2 has managed to occupy the seventh place. The shows have got 1.7 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.6, 1.3, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan and Shakti have managed to get 0.7 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus - 158
2. Colors TV - 156
3. Sony TV - 146
4. SAB TV - 139
5. Zee TV - 135
6. Star Bharat - 87
7 &TV - 45
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
2. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
6. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
7. Kavach 2 (Colors TV)
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
Most Read: KZK 2: Mr Bajaj Aka Karan Singh Grover FIRST Look Revealed; Here's What Bips Has to Say!