    Latest TRP Ratings: SURPRISES! SAB TV At Second Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah On Top 5 Slot!

    By
    |

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 24 (June 8-June 14, 2019) are out. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has retained top spot, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta back on top five spot. Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega have re-entered the TRP chart. Star Plus has retained on the top slot. Surprisingly, SAB TV is at second spot, while Zee TV, Colors TV and Sony TV are at the third, fourth and fifth places respectively.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    While Kumkum Bhagya is back at the second place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.9 ratings.

    Super Dancer 3 & The Kapil Sharma Show

    While Super Dancer Chapter 3 has retained its third spot with ratings, The Kapil Sharma Show is out of the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 1.6 ratings

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta have occupied the fourth and fifth places with 2.2 TRP ratings each.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth spot, its spin-off Yeh Ristey Hain Pyaar Ke has re-entered the TRP chart. The shows have got 2.1 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

    KZK 2, KKB & GTNHP

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have dropped down to the seventh and eight places with 1.9 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has retained its 10th spot with 1.7 ratings.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.4, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.4, 0.6, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 157

    2. SAB TV - 145

    3. Zee TV - 144

    4. Colors TV - 137

    5. Sony TV - 130

    6. Star Bharat - 80

    7. &TV - 40

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Kundali Bhagya

    2. Kumkum Bhagya

    3. Super Dancer Chapter 3

    4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

    5. Tujhse Hai Raabta

    6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai

    7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

    9. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

    10. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 1:17 [IST]
