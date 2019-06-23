Latest TRP Ratings: SURPRISES! SAB TV At Second Spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah On Top 5 Slot!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya is back at the second place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its first spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.9 ratings.

Super Dancer 3 & The Kapil Sharma Show

While Super Dancer Chapter 3 has retained its third spot with ratings, The Kapil Sharma Show is out of the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 1.6 ratings

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta have occupied the fourth and fifth places with 2.2 TRP ratings each.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its sixth spot, its spin-off Yeh Ristey Hain Pyaar Ke has re-entered the TRP chart. The shows have got 2.1 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

KZK 2, KKB & GTNHP

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have dropped down to the seventh and eight places with 1.9 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has retained its 10th spot with 1.7 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.4, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.4, 0.6, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.