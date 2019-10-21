Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah At 2nd Spot; Choti Sardarni Witnesses Major Jump

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the number one spot with 2.8 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sardarni

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Choti Sardarni have witnessed major jumps. The shows have occupied the second and the third places. Both shows have managed to fetch 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

Superstar Singer, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Superstar Singer finale episode has occupied the fourth place while Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is at the sixth place, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the seventh spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.7, 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the eighth spot with 2.5 TRP ratings while its spin off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the ninth spot with 1.8 ratings. Tujhse Hai Raabta has retained its 10th spot with 1.8 ratings.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.1, 1.4, 0.9, 1.5, 1.3, 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.3, 0.8, 1.9, 1.0 and 1.0 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have managed to garner 1.4 ratings while weekend episodes have grabbed 1.8 ratings.