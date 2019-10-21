    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah At 2nd Spot; Choti Sardarni Witnesses Major Jump

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 41 (October 5-October 11, 2019) are out! Kundali Bhagya has retained its top slot. Suprisingly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Choti Sardarni have witnessed major jumps, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major drop. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has replaced Dance Deewane at the ninth spot.

      Among channels, Sony TV has retained its first place while Star Plus has replaced Colors TV at the second spot. SAB TV is at the third spot and Zee TV is at the fifth spot.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth spot with 2.6 TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the number one spot with 2.8 ratings.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sardarni

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Choti Sardarni have witnessed major jumps. The shows have occupied the second and the third places. Both shows have managed to fetch 2.6 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Superstar Singer, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Superstar Singer finale episode has occupied the fourth place while Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is at the sixth place, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the seventh spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.7, 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke & Tujhse Hai Raabta

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the eighth spot with 2.5 TRP ratings while its spin off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has managed to occupy the ninth spot with 1.8 ratings. Tujhse Hai Raabta has retained its 10th spot with 1.8 ratings.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.1, 1.4, 0.9, 1.5, 1.3, 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

      Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.3, 0.8, 1.9, 1.0 and 1.0 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have managed to garner 1.4 ratings while weekend episodes have grabbed 1.8 ratings.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. Sony TV-175

      2. Star Plus-158

      3. SAB TV-152

      4. Colors TV-136

      5. Zee TV-132

      6. Star Bharat-79

      7. &TV-39

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      3. Choti Sardarni

      4. Superstar Singer

      5. Kumkum Bhagya

      6. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

      7. The Kapil Sharma Show

      8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      9. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      10. Tujhse Hai Raabta

      Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 9:01 [IST]
