      Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah At 2nd Spot; Choti Sarrdaarni Witnesses Drop

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 45 (November 2-November 8, 2019) are out! Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. While Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have dropped down on the TRP chart, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Kumkum Bhagya and Indian Idol 11 have witnessed jumps.

      Among channels, SAB TV, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained their first, fourth and fifth places, Star Plus and Sony TV have occupied the second and third spots, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has jumped to the third spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.7 ratings.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sarrdaarni

      While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has jumped to the second spot, Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the fifth spot. The shows have occupied 2.5 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Shakti

      While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its fourth spot, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has jumped to the sixth spot. Colors' Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has dropped to the 10th place. The shows have managed to grab 2.5, 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings.

      Kaun Banega Crorepati, The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

      While Sony TV's shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have dropped to the seventh and ninth places, Indian Idol 11 has jumped to the eighth spot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.1, 2.0 and 2.1 TRP ratings.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.9, 1.1, 1.3, 0.8, 1.6, 1.4, 1.6 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

      Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.7, 0.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have got 1.8 ratings while the weekend episodes have grabbed 2.3 ratings.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. SAB TV-181

      2. Star Plus-165

      3. Sony TV-159

      4. Colors TV-144

      5. Zee TV-131

      6. Star Bharat-83

      7. &TV-40

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      3. Kumkum Bhagya

      4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      5. Choti Sarrdaarni

      6. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

      7. Kaun Banega Crorepati

      8. Indian Idol 11

      9. The Kapil Sharma Show

      10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

      Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
