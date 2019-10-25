Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Returns To No 1 Spot; Indian Idol At 5th Place

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Shakti

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to the top spot with 3.1 TRP ratings while Shakti has re-entered the TRP chart (at 10th spot) with 1.9 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhayga has dropped down to the seventh spot while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the second place. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Choti Sardarni

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the third spot with 2.7 TRP ratings, Choti Sardarni has dropped down to the sixth spot. The show has fetched 2.4 ratings.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has jumped to the fourth spot and has managed to get ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the eighth spot with ratings.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka & Indian Idol 11

New entries this week are Indian Idol 11 and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. The shows have occupied the fifth and ninth spots with 2.6 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.1, 1.4, 0.9, 1.6, 1.3, 1.8 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.7, 1.9, 0.9 and 0.9 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have managed to garner 1.4 ratings while weekend episodes have grabbed 2.0 ratings.