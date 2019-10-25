    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Returns To No 1 Spot; Indian Idol At 5th Place

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 42 (October 12-October 18, 2019) are out! This week, many major changes are seen on the TRP chart. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to the top spot, new shows, Indian Idol 11 and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka have made its way to the TRP chart. Tujhse Hai Raabta and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are out of TRP race.

      Among channels, Sony TV has maintained its first spot and SAB TV has occupied the second place. Star Plus has dropped down to the third spot while Colors TV and Zee TV are at the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Shakti

      SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to the top spot with 3.1 TRP ratings while Shakti has re-entered the TRP chart (at 10th spot) with 1.9 ratings.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhayga has dropped down to the seventh spot while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has managed to occupy the second place. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 2.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Choti Sardarni

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the third spot with 2.7 TRP ratings, Choti Sardarni has dropped down to the sixth spot. The show has fetched 2.4 ratings.

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & The Kapil Sharma Show

      Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has jumped to the fourth spot and has managed to get ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show has managed to occupy the eighth spot with ratings.

      Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka & Indian Idol 11

      New entries this week are Indian Idol 11 and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. The shows have occupied the fifth and ninth spots with 2.6 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.1, 1.4, 0.9, 1.6, 1.3, 1.8 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

      Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.7, 1.9, 0.9 and 0.9 ratings, respectively. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have managed to garner 1.4 ratings while weekend episodes have grabbed 2.0 ratings.

      Top 7 Shows

      1. Sony TV-184

      2. SAB TV-169

      3. Star Plus-167

      4. Colors-136

      5. Zee TV-133

      6. STAR Bharat 74

      7. &TV 39

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

      2. Kundali Bhagya

      3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      4. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

      5. Indian Idol 11

      6. Choti Sardarni

      7. Kumkum Bhagya

      8. The Kapil Sharma Show

      9. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

      10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

      Story first published: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
