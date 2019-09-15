Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Witnesses Major Drop;Tujhse Hai Raabta Re-enters

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its number one spot with 3.1 TRP ratings, its spin-off has dropped to the eighth spot with 2.2 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a major jump (at the second spot), Kundali Bhagya is out of the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Superstar Singer

The Kapil Sharma Show is at the third spot, followed by Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 at the fourth place and Superstar Singer at the fifth place. The shows have managed to fetch 2.5, 2.4 and 2.4 ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sardarni

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the sixth spot with 2.4 ratings, Choti Sardarni has witnessed a jump (at the seventh spot) with 2.3 TRP ratings.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii

While Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered the TRP chart (at the ninth spot), Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has retained its 10th spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.5, 1.6, 0.8, 0.9, 1.6, 1.5, 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2 and Bepanah Pyaarr have got 0.6, 1.6 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.