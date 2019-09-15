Latest TRP Ratings: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Witnesses Major Drop;Tujhse Hai Raabta Re-enters
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 36 (August 31-September 6, 2019) are out! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its top spot. While YRKKH's spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have witnessed drops, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have seen jumps.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Nach Baliye 9 are still struggling to return to the top 10 slot. Kundali Bhagya has been replaced by Tujhse Hain Raabta. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has retained its 10th spot. There are no changes in channels' rankings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its number one spot with 3.1 TRP ratings, its spin-off has dropped to the eighth spot with 2.2 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed a major jump (at the second spot), Kundali Bhagya is out of the TRP chart. The shows have managed to get 2.6 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Superstar Singer
The Kapil Sharma Show is at the third spot, followed by Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 at the fourth place and Superstar Singer at the fifth place. The shows have managed to fetch 2.5, 2.4 and 2.4 ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sardarni
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the sixth spot with 2.4 ratings, Choti Sardarni has witnessed a jump (at the seventh spot) with 2.3 TRP ratings.
Tujhse Hai Raabta & Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii
While Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered the TRP chart (at the ninth spot), Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii has retained its 10th spot. The shows have managed to grab 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.5, 1.6, 0.8, 0.9, 1.6, 1.5, 1.6 and 1.4 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2 and Bepanah Pyaarr have got 0.6, 1.6 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-185
2. Sony TV-173,
3. SAB TV-161
4. Zee TV-140
5. Colors TV-132
6. Star Bharat-70
7. &TV-42
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
4. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (Sony TV)
5. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)
6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
7. Choti Sardarni (Colors TV)
8. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
10. Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii (Colors TV)
