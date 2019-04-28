Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Tops; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Out Of Top 10 Slot!

Top 3 Shows

Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Colors' Naagin 3 have topped the TRP chart. The shows have occupied the first three slots with 2.3, 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Super Dancer 3 & Kundali Bhagya

While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has witnessed a jump (fourth place), Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the eight spot. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Both Star Plus' shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 witnessed drop. The shows have managed to occupy fifth and seventh places with 2.1 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega

Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has retained ninth spot with 1.8 ratings, while Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega has entered top 10 spot. GTNHP managed to get 1.7 ratings.

YRKKH & YRHPK

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the sixth place with 2.1 TRP ratings, its spin-off is out of top 10 slot. YRHPK has got 1.6 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and The Voice have managed to get 1.2, 1.4 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.9, 1.4 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.