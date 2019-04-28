English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Tops; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Out Of Top 10 Slot!

    By
    |

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 16 (April 13-April 19, 2019) are out. Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is back on top spot, while Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off, and Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have dropped down on the TRP chart. Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is out from top 10 slot. Among channels, there are no changes as Star Plus, Sony TV, Colors TV and Zee TV have retained their first four spots.

    Top 3 Shows

    Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and Colors' Naagin 3 have topped the TRP chart. The shows have occupied the first three slots with 2.3, 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Super Dancer 3 & Kundali Bhagya

    While Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has witnessed a jump (fourth place), Kumkum Bhagya's spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the eight spot. The shows have managed to get 2.2 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Both Star Plus' shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 witnessed drop. The shows have managed to occupy fifth and seventh places with 2.1 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Tujhse Hai Raabta & Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega

    Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has retained ninth spot with 1.8 ratings, while Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega has entered top 10 spot. GTNHP managed to get 1.7 ratings.

    YRKKH & YRHPK

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the sixth place with 2.1 TRP ratings, its spin-off is out of top 10 slot. YRHPK has got 1.6 TRP ratings.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and The Voice have managed to get 1.2, 1.4 and 0.8 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 0.9, 1.4 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Star Plus - 439028
    2. Sony Entertainment Television - 358961
    3. Colors - 332298
    4. Zee TV - 323610
    5. Sony SAB - 293766
    6. Dangal - 237669
    7. Star Bharat - 197634
    8. Big Magic - 162878
    9. &TV - 115045
    10. Star Utsav - 68634

    Top 10 Shows

    1. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 6220
    2. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5946
    3. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 5796
    4. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV) - 5792
    5. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5577
    6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5594
    7. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 5338
    8. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5338
    9. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 4831
    10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 4680

    Most Read: Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha In This Classic Falguni Pathak Song Is UNRECOGNISABLE!

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 3:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue