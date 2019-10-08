    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses Major Drop; Choti Sardarni At 6th Spot

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 39 (September 21-September 27, 2019) are out! Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 have retained their top three spots. While The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a major drop, Choti Sardarni has jumped to the sixth spot.

      Sony TV, Star Plus, SAB TV, Zee TV and Colors TV have retained their top five spots.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth spot in the TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the number one spot with 2.8 and 3.2 ratings.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their second and ninth spots with 3.1 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah, Choti Sardarni & Tujhse Hai Raabta

      While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah and Choti Sardarni have witnessed jumps, Tujhse Hai Raabta has retained its 10th place. The shows have managed to occupy the fifth, sixth and 10th places with 2.7, 2.6 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

      Kaun Banega Crorepati, Superstar Singer, The Kapil Sharma Show

      Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the third, seventh and eighth places with 3.1, 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.3. 1.5, 1.0, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

      Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2, Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.7, 1.7, 1.1, 2.0, 1.0 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. Sony TV-189

      2. Star Plus-181

      3. SAB TV-161

      4. Colors TV- 142

      5. Zee TV-140

      6. Star Bharat-73

      7. &TV-45

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Kundali Bhagya

      2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      3. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11

      4. Kumkum Bhagya

      5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah

      6. Choti Sardarni

      7. Superstar Singer

      8. The Kapil Sharma Show

      9. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      10. Tujhse Hai Raabta

      Most Read: TRP Toppers (Online): Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Jumps To 6th Spot; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Out Of The Race

