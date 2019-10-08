Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses Major Drop; Choti Sardarni At 6th Spot

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the fourth spot in the TRP ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the number one spot with 2.8 and 3.2 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to retain their second and ninth spots with 3.1 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah, Choti Sardarni & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah and Choti Sardarni have witnessed jumps, Tujhse Hai Raabta has retained its 10th place. The shows have managed to occupy the fifth, sixth and 10th places with 2.7, 2.6 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, Superstar Singer, The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's shows Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Superstar Singer and The Kapil Sharma Show have managed to occupy the third, seventh and eighth places with 3.1, 2.6 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.3. 1.5, 1.0, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Colors

Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2, Bahu Begam, Shakti, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have garnered 0.7, 1.7, 1.1, 2.0, 1.0 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.