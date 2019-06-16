Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses A Jump; Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Enters!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 23 (June 1-June 7, 2019) are out. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has retained its top slot. Sony TV's shows, Super Dancer Chapter 3 has dropped down, The Kapil Sharma Show has witnessed a jump. While Colors Kavach 2 is out of TRP chart, Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has entered top 10 slot. Among channels, Star Plus has retained top slot. While Sony TV has occupied the second spot, Colors TV has dropped to the third place. SAB TV and Zee TV have retained their fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has retained its top slot with 2.9 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the fourth place with 2.6 ratings.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has jumped to the second spot, while Super Dancer Chapter 3 has dropped to the third spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.6 ratings.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalta Hai
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the fifth place, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has returned to the TRP chart (sixth place). The Star Plus shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings.
Tujhse Hai Raabta & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has occupied the seventh place, while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the eighth spot. Both the shows have managed to get 1.9 ratings.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega
Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has occupied the ninth place, while Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has entered the 10th spot. Both the shows have grabbed 1.7 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna have managed to get 1.7, 1.3, 1.5 and 0.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.5, 0.6, 1.0 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus - 157
2. Sony TV - 142
3. Colors TV - 140
4. SAB TV - 139
5. Zee TV - 134
6. Star Bharat - 79
7. &TV - 41
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
3. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
4. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
5. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
7. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
9. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
10. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Zee TV)
