Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Gets A Bumper Opening; Beats Bigg Boss & Naagin 3!

Top 3 Shows

Star Screen Awards, The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer Chapter 3 have occupied the first three spots. The shows have managed to get (Star Screen Awards main event) 4.1 and (red carpet), 2.4, 3.8 and 3.5 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has been pushed to the fourth spot, Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the ninth spot. The shows have managed to get 3.1 and 2.6 TRP ratings.

Naagin 3 & Bigg Boss 12

Naagin 3 which has been ruling the TRP charts almost since its inception has witnessed a major drop. The show has occupied the seventh place with 2.7 TRP ratings. On the other hand, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 12 has finally managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.8 TRP ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed a major drop as well! The shows have occupied 8th and 16th places, with 2.7 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kanpur Wale Khuranas have managed to get TRP ratings 1.4, 1.3 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

Colors' Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Colors TV's India's Got Talent grand finale, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Roop and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat have managed to get 1.2, 0.7, 1.2 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.