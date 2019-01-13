Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show Gets A Bumper Opening; Beats Bigg Boss & Naagin 3!

English
    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 1 (December 29, 2018 - January 4, 2019) are out. The New Year (2019) welcomed a lot of surprises! The two new shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancers got bumper opening. These two shows have got Sony TV back to the second spot. Also, Star Screen Awards 2019 topped the TRP chart. TKSS and Star Screen Awards have dropped the positions of Naagin, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other top shows down. Bigg Boss 12 grand finale finally made it to the fifth spot!

    Among channels Star Plus and Sony TV have retained their first two spots. While Colors TV has occupied the third spot, Zee TV has dropped down to the fourth place.

    Top 3 Shows

    Star Screen Awards, The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer Chapter 3 have occupied the first three spots. The shows have managed to get (Star Screen Awards main event) 4.1 and (red carpet), 2.4, 3.8 and 3.5 ratings.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    While Kundali Bhagya has been pushed to the fourth spot, Kumkum Bhagya has occupied the ninth spot. The shows have managed to get 3.1 and 2.6 TRP ratings.

    Naagin 3 & Bigg Boss 12

    Naagin 3 which has been ruling the TRP charts almost since its inception has witnessed a major drop. The show has occupied the seventh place with 2.7 TRP ratings. On the other hand, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 12 has finally managed to occupy the fifth place with 2.8 TRP ratings.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    Both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have witnessed a major drop as well! The shows have occupied 8th and 16th places, with 2.7 and 2.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Star Plus’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

    Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kanpur Wale Khuranas have managed to get TRP ratings 1.4, 1.3 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

    Colors' Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

    Colors TV's India's Got Talent grand finale, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Roop and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat have managed to get 1.2, 0.7, 1.2 and 0.2 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)

    Top 10 Channels

    1. Star Plus - 470892
    2. Sony TV - 439441
    3. Colors - 401236
    4. Zee TV - 392103
    5. Star Bharat - 316116
    6. SAB TV - 296948
    7. Star Utsav - 191243
    8. Sony Pal - 162512
    9. Zee Anmol - 160499
    10. &TV - 134017

    Top 20 Shows

    1. Star Screen Awards 2019 (Star Plus) - 9109
    2. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 8123
    3. Super Dancer Chapter 3 - Auditions (Sony TV) - 7678
    4. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6763
    5. Bigg Boss (Colors) - 6245
    6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) - 6118
    7. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 6036
    8. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5997
    9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5701
    10. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5628
    11. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 5608
    12. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 5542
    13. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 5282
    14. Star Screen Awards 2019 - Rc (Star Plus) - 5245
    15. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 4889
    16. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 4870
    17. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 4859
    18. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) - 4614
    19. Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya 4515
    20. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) - 4265

