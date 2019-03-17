Latest TRP Ratings: The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer Drop; Tujhse Hai Raabta Enters Top 10 Slot!

Top Three Shows

Colors' show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 is strong at the first spot. Colors' Naagin 3 has occupied the second spot, while the third place is occupied by Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. The shows have managed to get 3.3, 2.6 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Kumkum Bhagya

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to occupy seventh place, Kumkum Bhagya is out of top 10 slot. The shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at eight spot, SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

Sony TV shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer Chapter 3 have witnessed major drop. The shows have managed to occupy fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Both the shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings.

Divya Drashti & Tujhse Hai Raabta

While Star Plus' Divya Drashti is out of top 10 slot, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has re-entered top 10 slot. Both The shows have managed to get 1.8 and 1.9 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, The Voice and Ishqbaaz have managed to get 1.3, 1.0 and 1.3 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.2, 1.7 and 1.3 ratings, respectively.