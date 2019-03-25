Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back On Top 10 Slot; The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses Major Drop

Top Three Shows

Colors shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 & Naagin 3 and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya have retained their top three spots. The shows have managed to get 3.5, 2.5 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has retained its fourth spot with 2.3 ratings. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, which took generation leap, is back on TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy seventh place with 2.1 TRP ratings.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Both Star Plus shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed jump in its ranking. The shows have managed to occupy fifth and sixth places with 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer

Sony TV shows Super Dancer Chapter 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed major drop in its ratings and rankings. The shows have managed to occupy ninth and 10th spots with 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, The Voice and Ishqbaaz have managed to get 1.3, 0.9 and 1.3 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.1, 1.6 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.