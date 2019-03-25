Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Is Back On Top 10 Slot; The Kapil Sharma Show Witnesses Major Drop
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 11 (March 9-March 15) are out. Colors' Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 remains steady on the top slot, while Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer have witnessed major drop in the ratings and rankings. While Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed jump in its ranking, Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is back on top 10 slot. Among channels, Star Plus, Colors TV, Sony TV and Zee TV have maintained their top four spots.
Top Three Shows
Colors shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 & Naagin 3 and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya have retained their top three spots. The shows have managed to get 3.5, 2.5 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has retained its fourth spot with 2.3 ratings. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya, which took generation leap, is back on TRP chart. The show has managed to occupy seventh place with 2.1 TRP ratings.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Both Star Plus shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have witnessed jump in its ranking. The shows have managed to occupy fifth and sixth places with 2.2 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer
Sony TV shows Super Dancer Chapter 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed major drop in its ratings and rankings. The shows have managed to occupy ninth and 10th spots with 2.0 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, The Voice and Ishqbaaz have managed to get 1.3, 0.9 and 1.3 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.1, 1.6 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus - 173
2. Colors TV - 157
3. Sony TV - 142
4. Zee TV - 134
5. SAB TV - 102
6. Star Bharat - 77
7. &TV - 54
Top 10 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 Finale (Colors TV)
2. Naagin 3 (Colors TV)
3. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
5. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
7. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
8. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
9. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV)
10. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
