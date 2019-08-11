Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Grabs No. 1 Spot; Choti Sardarni In, Nach Baliye Out!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed record numbers. The show is back at the top slot and has garnered 3.5 ratings. YRKKH's spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has jumped to the sixth spot with 2.3 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot, Kumkum Bhagya has remained constant at the third spot. The shows have managed to get 3.3 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has maintained its fourth spot, while Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a major jump (at the seventh place). The shows have fetched 2.7 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer

The Kapil Sharma Show is at fifth place, while Superstar Singer has dropped down to the 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega & Choti Sardarni

While Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has re-entered the TRP chart (at eighth spot) with 2.0 TRP ratings, Choti Sardarni is new entry in the chart (at 9th spot) with 1.9 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 3.5, 0.7, 1.6, 1.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.0, 1.2 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.