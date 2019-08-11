Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Grabs No. 1 Spot; Choti Sardarni In, Nach Baliye Out!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 31 (July 27-August 2, 2019) is here. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got record number and has toppled Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya to grab the first spot. While Nach Baliye 9 is out of the TRP race, Choti Sardarni has entered the chart. The Kapil Sharma Show is back at top 5 slot. There are no changes among the channels.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed record numbers. The show is back at the top slot and has garnered 3.5 ratings. YRKKH's spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has jumped to the sixth spot with 2.3 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the second spot, Kumkum Bhagya has remained constant at the third spot. The shows have managed to get 3.3 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has maintained its fourth spot, while Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has witnessed a major jump (at the seventh place). The shows have fetched 2.7 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Superstar Singer
The Kapil Sharma Show is at fifth place, while Superstar Singer has dropped down to the 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 2.1 and 1.8 ratings, respectively.
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega & Choti Sardarni
While Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has re-entered the TRP chart (at eighth spot) with 2.0 TRP ratings, Choti Sardarni is new entry in the chart (at 9th spot) with 1.9 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 3.5, 0.7, 1.6, 1.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.0, 1.2 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-185
2. SAB TV-171
3. Zee TV-149
4. Sony TV-148
5. Colors TV-142
6. Star Bharat-85
7. &TV-46
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
5. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV)
6. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
8. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Zee TV)
9. Choti Sardarni (Colors TV)
10. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)
