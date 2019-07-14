Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is No. 1 Show; Superstar Singer Enters The TRP Chart!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 27 (June 29-July 5, 2019) are out. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has topped the TRP chart. While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is still struggling to get back to the top 10 slot, a new singing reality show Superstar Singer has got a decent opening. The show has replaced Super Dancer Chapter 2. Among channels, Star Plus has retained the top slot, while SAB TV is at the second place. Zee TV has slipped to the third place and Sony TV is at the fourth place. Colors TV has remained constant at the fifth place.
Top Three Shows
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have managed to occupy the top three slots. The shows have grabbed 2.8, 2.7 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Superstar Singer
While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the fourth spot, a new singing reality show Superstar Singer has managed to enter the fifth place. The shows have got 2.2 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.
Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala
Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have retained their sixth, seventh and eighth places with 1.9, 1.8 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega
Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega remain unfazed at ninth and 10th places with 1.8 and 1.7 TRP ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to get 1.1, 1.4, 0.8 and 1.5 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.1, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-164
2. SAB TV-141
3. Zee TV-138
4. Sony TV-134
5. Colors TV-129
6. Star Bharat-79
7. &TV-38
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)
2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)
3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)
5. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)
6. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)
7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)
8. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)
9. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)
10. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Zee TV)
