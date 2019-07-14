Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is No. 1 Show; Superstar Singer Enters The TRP Chart!

Top Three Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have managed to occupy the top three slots. The shows have grabbed 2.8, 2.7 and 2.7 TRP ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Superstar Singer

While SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to occupy the fourth spot, a new singing reality show Superstar Singer has managed to enter the fifth place. The shows have got 2.2 and 2.0 ratings, respectively.

Tujhse Hai Raabta, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have retained their sixth, seventh and eighth places with 1.9, 1.8 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega remain unfazed at ninth and 10th places with 1.8 and 1.7 TRP ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to get 1.1, 1.4, 0.8 and 1.5 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kavach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.1, 1.0 and 1.1 ratings, respectively.