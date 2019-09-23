Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Rock Steady At First Place; Shakti Out Of TRP Race
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 37 (September 7-September 13, 2019) are out! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling both online and BARC charts. While Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Kundali Bhagya have witnessed jumps, The Kapil Sharma Show and Kumkum Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP chart. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is out of the TRP chart and Kundali Bhagya has re-entered the chart.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Nach Baliye 9 and Sanjivani 2 are still struggling to make their place in the top 10 slots. There are no changes in channels' rankings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke
While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is rock steady at the first spot with 3.2 TRP ratings, its spin-off has dropped one step down (to the ninth place) with 2.2 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has re-entered the chart (at the second place). The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 3.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Superstar Singer
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has managed to occupy the third spot with 3.1 TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show is at the fifth spot, followed by Superstar Singer at the sixth spot. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sardarni
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the seventh spot, followed by Choti Sardarni at the eighth spot with 2.5 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.
Tujhse Hai Raabta & Shakti
While Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the 10th spot, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is out of the top 10 spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.4, 1.7, 0.8, 1.0, 1.7, 1.6, 1.8 and 1.5 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2 and Bepanah Pyaarr have got 0.7, 1.6 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channels
1. Star Plus-188
2. Sony TV-187
3. SAB TV-166
4. Zee TV-147
5. Colors TV-137
6. Star Bharat-71
7. &TV-42
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
2. Kundali Bhagya
3. Kaun Banega Crorepati 11
4. Kumkum Bhagya
5. The Kapil Sharma Show
6. Superstar Singer
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
8. Choti Sardarni
9. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
10. Tujhse Hai Raabta
