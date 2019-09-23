Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Is Rock Steady At First Place; Shakti Out Of TRP Race

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is rock steady at the first spot with 3.2 TRP ratings, its spin-off has dropped one step down (to the ninth place) with 2.2 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has dropped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has re-entered the chart (at the second place). The shows have managed to get 2.8 and 3.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 & Superstar Singer

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has managed to occupy the third spot with 3.1 TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show is at the fifth spot, followed by Superstar Singer at the sixth spot. The shows have managed to get 3.0 and 2.7 ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Choti Sardarni

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the seventh spot, followed by Choti Sardarni at the eighth spot with 2.5 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

Tujhse Hai Raabta & Shakti

While Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the 10th spot, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii is out of the top 10 spot. Both the shows have managed to get 2.0 ratings.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to garner 1.4, 1.7, 0.8, 1.0, 1.7, 1.6, 1.8 and 1.5 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Dance Deewane 2 and Bepanah Pyaarr have got 0.7, 1.6 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.