English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops The TRP Chart; Kumkum Bhagya At Top 3 Spot!

    By
    |

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 12 (March 16- March 22, 2019) are out. Star Plus' new show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has topped the TRP chart, pushing Colors' Naagin 3 to the second spot. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP chart. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is back on third spot. Among channels, Star Plus has retained the first spot, while Sony TV has occupied the second place. Colors channel has dropped to the third spot.

    YRHPK & YRKKH

    While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the ninth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has got bumper opening. YRHPK has topped TRP chart with 2.5 ratings, while YRKKH has got 2.2 TRP ratings.

    Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    While Colors shows Naagin 3 has retained its second spot, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    Kumkum Bhagya, which took generation leap, is back on third spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

    The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3

    Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer 3 have witnessed a jump. While the former has occupied the fourth place with 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, Super Dancer Chapter 3 is at seventh place with ratings.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Out; Rising Star 3 In!

    While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is out of TRP race, Colors show, Rising Star 3 has occupied the 10th place. The shows have managed to get 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and The Voice have managed to get 1.4 and 1.0 and ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.0, 1.5 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channel

    1. Star Plus - 181
    2. Sony TV - 152
    3. Colors TV - 143
    4. Zee TV - 134
    5. Sab TV - 109
    6. Star Bharat - 75
    7. &TV - 55

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke - (Star Plus)
    2. Naagin 3 - (Colors TV)
    3. Kumkum Bhagya - (Zee TV)
    4. The Kapil Sharma Show - (Sony TV)
    5. Kundali Bhagya - (Zee TV)
    6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 - (Star Plus)
    7. Super Dancer Chapter 3 - (Sony TV)
    8. Tujhse Hai Raabta - (Zee TV)
    9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - (Star Plus)
    10. Rising Star 3 (Colors TV)

    Most Read: Bepannaah, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Kuch Rang & Other TV Shows That Went Off Air AGAINST Fans' Wish!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue