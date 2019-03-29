Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops The TRP Chart; Kumkum Bhagya At Top 3 Spot!

YRHPK & YRKKH

While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the ninth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has got bumper opening. YRHPK has topped TRP chart with 2.5 ratings, while YRKKH has got 2.2 TRP ratings.

Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

While Colors shows Naagin 3 has retained its second spot, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, which took generation leap, is back on third spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.

The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3

Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer 3 have witnessed a jump. While the former has occupied the fourth place with 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, Super Dancer Chapter 3 is at seventh place with ratings.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Out; Rising Star 3 In!

While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is out of TRP race, Colors show, Rising Star 3 has occupied the 10th place. The shows have managed to get 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and The Voice have managed to get 1.4 and 1.0 and ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.0, 1.5 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.