Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Tops The TRP Chart; Kumkum Bhagya At Top 3 Spot!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 12 (March 16- March 22, 2019) are out. Star Plus' new show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has topped the TRP chart, pushing Colors' Naagin 3 to the second spot. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya have dropped down on the TRP chart. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is back on third spot. Among channels, Star Plus has retained the first spot, while Sony TV has occupied the second place. Colors channel has dropped to the third spot.
YRHPK & YRKKH
While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the ninth place, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has got bumper opening. YRHPK has topped TRP chart with 2.5 ratings, while YRKKH has got 2.2 TRP ratings.
Naagin 3 & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
While Colors shows Naagin 3 has retained its second spot, Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped to the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
Kumkum Bhagya, which took generation leap, is back on third spot, while its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped down to the fifth place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.3 ratings, respectively.
The Kapil Sharma Show & Super Dancer 3
Sony TV's shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Super Dancer 3 have witnessed a jump. While the former has occupied the fourth place with 2.4 and 2.3 TRP ratings, Super Dancer Chapter 3 is at seventh place with ratings.
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Out; Rising Star 3 In!
While Star Plus' Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is out of TRP race, Colors show, Rising Star 3 has occupied the 10th place. The shows have managed to get 2.3 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and The Voice have managed to get 1.4 and 1.0 and ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti and Roop have managed to get 1.0, 1.5 and 1.0 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Channel
1. Star Plus - 181
2. Sony TV - 152
3. Colors TV - 143
4. Zee TV - 134
5. Sab TV - 109
6. Star Bharat - 75
7. &TV - 55
Top 10 Shows
1. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke - (Star Plus)
2. Naagin 3 - (Colors TV)
3. Kumkum Bhagya - (Zee TV)
4. The Kapil Sharma Show - (Sony TV)
5. Kundali Bhagya - (Zee TV)
6. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 - (Star Plus)
7. Super Dancer Chapter 3 - (Sony TV)
8. Tujhse Hai Raabta - (Zee TV)
9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - (Star Plus)
10. Rising Star 3 (Colors TV)
