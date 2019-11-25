Latest TRP Ratings: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Jumps To 3rd Spot; Dance Plus & Bigg Boss Enter Chart
The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 46 (November 9-November 15, 2019) are out! Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are the top shows on the TRP chart. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has witnessed a major jump while Choti Sarrdaarni has witnessed a drop. While Dance Plus 5 and Bigg Boss 13 have entered the chart, Indian Idol 11 is out of the TRP race.
Among channels, Star Plus is back at the top slot and SAB TV has dropped to the second spot, followed by Colors TV, Sony TV and Zee TV at the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively.
Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya
While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the second spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained its top spot. Both shows have managed to fetch 2.9 TRP ratings.
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has jumped to the third spot on the TRP chart whereas Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the sixth spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.6 and 2.5 ratings, respectively.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dropped to the fourth spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to occupy the fifth spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.5 ratings.
Dance Plus 5 & Bigg Boss 13
Star Plus' Dance Plus 5 and Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 have entered the TRP chart. Dance Plus 5 is at the seventh spot with 2.3 ratings. Bigg Boss 13 weekday episodes have got 1.8 ratings while the weekend episodes have grabbed 2.2 ratings.
Kaun Banega Crorepati & The Kapil Sharma Show
Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have witnessed drops. The shows have occupied the eighth and 10th place with 2.0 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.
Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV
Star Plus' shows - Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 2.2, 1.2, 1.3, 0.8, 1.7, 1.7 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.
Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 0.9 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
Top 7 Shows
1. Star Plus-174
2. Sab TV-171
3. Colors TV-149
4. Sony TV-144
5. Zee TV-131
6. Star Bharat-77
7. &TV-41
Top 10 Shows
1. Kundali Bhagya
2. Kumkum Bhagya
3. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka
4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
6. Choti Sarrdaarni
7. Dance Plus 5
8. Kaun Banega Crorepati
9. Bigg Boss 13
10. The Kapil Sharma Show
