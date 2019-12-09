    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Latest TRP Ratings: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Tops The Chart; Bigg Boss 13 And Dance Plus 5 Re-enter

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 48 (November 23-November 29, 2019) are out. While Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has topped the TRP chart, Kundali Bhagya and Choti Sarrdaarni have witnessed drops. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the second spot. Bigg Boss 13 and Dance Plus 5 have re-entered the chart while Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is out of the race.

      There are no changes among the channels - Star Plus, SAB TV and Colors TV have retained their top three spots.

      Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Choti Sarrdaarni

      Star Plus' Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has topped the chart and Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni has dropped to the fifth spot. The shows have managed to garner 2.7 and 2.4 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has grabbed the seventh spot. The shows have managed to fetch 2.6 and 2.1 ratings, respectively.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the sixth spot with 2.3 ratings, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has witnessed a major drop (at the third spot) with 2.6 ratings.

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Dance Plus 5

      While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has occupied the fourth spot, Dance Plus 5 has re-entered the chart (10th place). The shows have managed to get 2.5 and 1.9 ratings, respectively.

      Bigg Boss 13 & Indian Idol 11

      Colors controversial show Bigg Boss 13 is at the eighth spot followed by Sony TV's Indian Idol 11 at the ninth place. Bigg Boss' weekday episodes has garnered 1.8 ratings, weekend episodes has fetched 2.3 ratings; Indian Idol has got 1.9 TRP ratings.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 1.2, 0.9, 1.9, 1.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

      Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Gath Bandhan and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.6, 0.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

      Top 7 Channels

      1. Star Plus-177

      2. SAB TV-157

      3. Colors TV-150

      4. Sony TV-141

      5. Zee TV-131

      6. Star Bharat-78

      7. &TV-36

      Top 10 Shows

      1. Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      3. Kundali Bhagya

      4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      5. Choti Sarrdaarni

      6. Kumkum Bhagya

      7. Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

      8. Bigg Boss 13

      9. Indian Idol 11

      10. Dance Plus 5

