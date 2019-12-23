Latest TRP Ratings: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Tops The Chart; Indian Idol Is At 9th Spot

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has topped the TRP chart while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has jumped to the second place. Both shows have managed to garner 2.7 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fifth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the third place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

Choti Sarrdaarni & Bigg Boss 13

Choti Sarrdaarni has retained its fourth spot with 2.5 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 which has managed to occupy the 10th spot with 1.7 ratings (weekday episodes) and 2.5 ratings (weekend episodes).

The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

Sony TV's shows - The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 11 have managed to occupy the sixth and ninth places with 2.2 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the seventh place followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the eighth place. Both shows have managed to fetch 2.2 TRP ratings.

Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 1.9, 1.2, 0.8, 1.8 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 1.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.