    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Latest TRP Ratings: Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka Tops The Chart; Indian Idol Is At 9th Spot

      The TRP/BARC ratings for Week 50 (December 7-December 13 , 2019) are out. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has topped the TRP chart and has pushed Kundali Bhagya to the third spot. Indian Idol 11 and The Kapil Sharma Show have re-entered the chart while Dance Plus 5 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are out of the TRP race.

      Among channels, Star Plus has retained the top spot while Colors TV has jumped to the second spot. SAB TV, Sony TV and Zee TV have occupied the third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.

      Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      Star Plus' Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has topped the TRP chart while SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has jumped to the second place. Both shows have managed to garner 2.7 ratings.

      Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

      While Kumkum Bhagya has retained its fifth place, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has dropped to the third place. The shows have managed to get 2.4 and 2.5 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Choti Sarrdaarni & Bigg Boss 13

      Choti Sarrdaarni has retained its fourth spot with 2.5 TRP ratings. Bigg Boss 13 which has managed to occupy the 10th spot with 1.7 ratings (weekday episodes) and 2.5 ratings (weekend episodes).

      The Kapil Sharma Show & Indian Idol 11

      Sony TV's shows - The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 11 have managed to occupy the sixth and ninth places with 2.2 and 1.9 TRP ratings, respectively.

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has occupied the seventh place followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the eighth place. Both shows have managed to fetch 2.2 TRP ratings.

      Ratings Of Popular Shows Of Star Plus & Colors TV

      Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nazar, Sanjivani 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have garnered 1.3, 1.9, 1.2, 0.8, 1.8 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

      Colors' shows - Bahu Begam, Shakti and Bepanah Pyaarr have grabbed 0.8, 1.9 and 0.8 ratings, respectively.

      1. Star Plus-172

      2. Colors TV-157

      3. SAB TV-155

      4. Sony TV-123

      5. Zee TV-121

      6. Star Bharat-80

      7. &TV-42

      1. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

      2. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

      3. Kundali Bhagya

      4. Choti Sarrdaarni

      5. Kumkum Bhagya

      6. The Kapil Sharma Show

      7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

      8. Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2

      9. Indian Idol 11

      10. Bigg Boss 13

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
