Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Returns To Second Slot; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Major Jump!

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kundali Bhagya has returned to the top spot with 3.4 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has maintained its third spot with 3.1 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has climbed up the chart. The shows have managed to get 3.1 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta remain unfazed at the fourth and sixth places. Both the shows have managed to get 2.3 ratings each.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to retain its seventh spot, while Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has climbed to the eighth spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings each.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Superstar Singer

While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the ninth spot, Superstar Singer has managed to occupy the 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to get 1.1, 1.5, 0.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.1, 1.1 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.