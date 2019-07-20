English
    Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Returns To Second Slot; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Major Jump!

    The latest TRP/BARC ratings for Week 28 (July 6-July 12, 2019) are here. Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya has topped the TRP chart, thus bringing Zee TV to the second spot. While Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and Sony TV's Superstar Singer have dropped down, Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has witnessed a major jump in its ratings. Among channels, Star Plus remain unfazed at top spot. While Zee TV has managed to return to the second spot, Sony TV has occupied the third spot. These channels have pushed SAB TV to the fourth spot. Colors TV is at the fifth place.

    Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

    While Kundali Bhagya has returned to the top spot with 3.4 TRP ratings, Kumkum Bhagya has maintained its third spot with 3.1 ratings.

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

    While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has dropped down to the second spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has climbed up the chart. The shows have managed to get 3.1 and 2.3 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Tujhse Hai Raabta

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Tujhse Hai Raabta remain unfazed at the fourth and sixth places. Both the shows have managed to get 2.3 ratings each.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 & Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to retain its seventh spot, while Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has climbed to the eighth spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings each.

    Kulfi Kumar Bajewala & Superstar Singer

    While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala has dropped down to the ninth spot, Superstar Singer has managed to occupy the 10th spot. The shows have managed to get 2.0 and 1.8 TRP ratings, respectively.

    Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

    Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum have managed to get 1.1, 1.5, 0.7 and 1.7 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.1, 1.1 and 1.2 ratings, respectively.

    Top 7 Channels

    1. Star Plus-166

    2. Zee TV-141

    3. Sony TV-138

    4. SAB TV-135

    5. Colors TV-129

    6. Star Bharat-81

    7. &TV-37

    Top 10 Shows

    1. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV)

    2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    3. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV)

    4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV)

    5. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke (Star Plus)

    6. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV)

    7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (Star Plus)

    8. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Zee TV)

    9. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus)

    10. Superstar Singer (Sony TV)

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
