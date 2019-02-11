Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart; Tujhse Hai Raabta On Top 5 Slot!

Top 3 Shows

Colors' shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 3 have retained the first two spots. The shows have managed to get 3.7 and 3.5 TRP ratings. The third place is occupied by Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, which has managed to get 3.2 ratings.

Tujhse Hai Raabta

Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta, which was at the ninth place last week, has made a surprise entry at fourth place, this week. The show has managed to get 3.2 TRP ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major drop compared to last week. The show has dropped down to the 11th place with 2.4 TRP ratings. On the other hand, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped down to 15th place with 2.1 ratings.

Super Dancer & Dance Plus 4

Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has dropped down to the sixth place with 2.8 TRP ratings. Star Plus' Dance Plus 4 has maintained its 20th place with 1.7 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya has occupied the fifth place, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the ninth place. The shows have managed to get 2.9 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart

Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.4, 0.4 & 1.3, and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.