Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Tops The TRP Chart; Tujhse Hai Raabta On Top 5 Slot!
The latest TRP/BARC ratings for week 5 (January 26 - February 1, 2019), are out. Colors' shows - Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Naagin 3 have retained the first two spots. While Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show is back on third spot, Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta has made a surprise entry at the fourth place on the TRP chart. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major drop in its ratings.
Among channels, Zee TV has topped the TRP chart, while the second place has been retained by Sony TV. Star Plus has dropped to the third spot and Colors TV has maintained its fourth place.
Top 3 Shows
Colors' shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Naagin 3 have retained the first two spots. The shows have managed to get 3.7 and 3.5 TRP ratings. The third place is occupied by Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show, which has managed to get 3.2 ratings.
Tujhse Hai Raabta
Zee TV's show Tujhse Hai Raabta, which was at the ninth place last week, has made a surprise entry at fourth place, this week. The show has managed to get 3.2 TRP ratings.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2
Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major drop compared to last week. The show has dropped down to the 11th place with 2.4 TRP ratings. On the other hand, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has dropped down to 15th place with 2.1 ratings.
Super Dancer & Dance Plus 4
Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has dropped down to the sixth place with 2.8 TRP ratings. Star Plus' Dance Plus 4 has maintained its 20th place with 1.7 ratings.
Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya
While Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya has occupied fifth place, Kumkum Bhagya has dropped down to the ninth place. The shows have managed to get 2.9 and 2.6 ratings, respectively.
Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows That Are Not On TRP Chart
Star Plus' Ishqbaaz, Kanpur Wale Khuranas & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Colors' Roop have managed to get 1.4, 0.4 & 1.3, and 1.1 TRP ratings, respectively.
Check Out The Latest BARC Ratings: Urban (Impressions in 000s)
Top 10 Channels
1. Zee TV - 450809
2. Sony Entertainment Television - 421198
3. Star Plus - 415739
4. Colors - 372141
5. Star Bharat - 313658
6. Sony SAB - 287699
7. Star Utsav - 221953
8. Sony Pal - 152710
9. Zee Anmol - 138637
10. &TV - 125320
Top 20 Shows
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 (Colors) - 8267
2. Naagin 3 (Colors) - 7757
3. The Kapil Sharma Show (Sony TV) - 7150
4. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) - 7067
5. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) - 6314
6. Super Dancer Chapter 3 (Sony TV) - 6109
7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV) - 5936
8. Radhakrishn (Star Bharat) - 5807
9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) - 5802
10. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) - 5413
11. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) - 5401
12. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) - 5394
13. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) - 5136
14. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) - 4866
15. Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Star Plus) - 4667
16. Nazar (Star Plus) - 4321
17. Ye Teri Galiyan (Zee TV) - 4192
18. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) - 4131
19. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) - 3996
20. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) - 3819
