Latest TRP Ratings: Zee TV Witnesses Major Drop, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Out Of The Race

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have retained their first and sixth spots with 3.4 and 2.1 TRP ratings, respectively.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV's shows, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have remained constant at the second and third spots with 3.2 and 2.8 ratings.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega have managed to occupy the fifth and eight spots with 2.5 and 2.0 TRP ratings, respectively.

Superstar Singer & The Kapil Sharma Show

Sony TV's Superstar Singer has witnessed a major jump (is at the fifth place), The Kapil Sharma Show has dropped down to the seventh spot. Both shows have managed to get 2.1 ratings.

New Entries & Exits

Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Colors' Choti Sardarni have exited the chart. Both shows have managed to get 1.9 ratings. Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta and Colors TV's Dance Deewane 2 have managed to occupy the ninth and tenth places, with 2.0 TRP ratings each.

Star Plus & Colors’ Popular Shows’ Ratings

Star Plus' shows - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nazar, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Nach Baliye 9 and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala have managed to get 1.5, 1.4, 0.7, 1.7, 1.7 and 1.6 ratings, respectively. Colors' shows - Kawach 2, Bepanah Pyaarr and Shakti have managed to get 1.0, 1.0 and 1.7 ratings, respectively.